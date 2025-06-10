June 12 Protest: Organisers List Nationwide Venues, Demand Accountability From Tinubu’s Govt

The Take It Back Movement, ahead of Nigeria’s Democracy Day on June 12, has unveiled a list of protest venues across the country.

Naija News reports that the movement called on Nigerians to hit the streets in protest against economic hardship, insecurity, and what it describes as the erosion of civil liberties under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking with Punch on Monday, the National Coordinator of the movement, Juwon Sanyaolu, confirmed that protests would be held in at least 20 locations nationwide, spanning the North, South, East, and West.

“In Abuja, we will converge at Eagle Square by 8:00 am. In Lagos, we have four locations: Badagry, Maryland, Agbara, and Toll Gate, all starting by 7:00 am,” he said.

Other locations include Cathedral Junction in Akure, Ondo State (8 am), Museum Ground in Benin City (9 am), and Gida Matasa in Niger State (8 am).

Sanyaolu listed multiple venues in Delta State, including:

Amukpe Roundabout in Sapele

Summit Junction, Koka Junction in Asaba

Otovwodo Junction in Ughelli

Effurun Roundabout, PTI Junction, and DSC Roundabout in Warri

Police Station Junction in Abraka

Other confirmed venues:

Mokola Roundabout, Ibadan, Oyo State (8 am)

Kasuwan Gamboru Flyover, Borno (8 am)

Olaiya Junction, Osogbo, Osun State

Juppu Jam Road, Yola, Adamawa

Maiduguri Bypass Roundabout, Damaturu, Yobe

Bauchi School of ACR, Bauchi (Yelewam Makaranta, 8 am)

The group stated that the protests aim to demand accountability and reaffirm citizens’ rights.

“We are using June 12 as a day to exercise our democratic rights. The Constitution clearly states that the government’s primary duty is the security and welfare of the people. That has failed under Tinubu,” Sanyaolu stated.

Citing a report by Amnesty International, he claimed that over 10,000 Nigerians had lost their lives to insecurity since Tinubu took office.

“In Benue State, over 40,000 people are displaced; in Plateau, the figure is around 68,000. Nigerians are suffering, and the government appears indifferent,” he said.

The movement also accused the Tinubu administration of clamping down on freedom of speech and suppressing opposition voices.

“Under this administration, the civic space is under attack. Government critics are being hounded. We want to raise awareness and push back against this trend,” he added.

Sanyaolu issued a stern warning to security agencies, urging them to protect rather than repress protesters.

He added, “The right to protest is enshrined in the Constitution and upheld by the Supreme Court. The police have a duty to protect protesters and ensure their safety.”

He called on Nigerians to “reclaim the soul of the country” and take a stand against bad governance.