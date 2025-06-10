‘It’s Been Very Rosy For Them’ – Falana Lists Those Benefiting From Tinubu’s Economic Policies

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has criticised the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu, asserting that the wealthy are beneficiaries while exacerbating hardship for ordinary Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Falana made this known on Monday, during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Falana stated that while it has been very rosy for top officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC), things have been getting tougher for many Nigerians.

He said, “For members of the government—and I’m talking of top officials—it’s been very rosy. One of them was singing a week ago that things are getting better.

“Of course, for the rich, the bourgeoisie, things are getting better. But for the masses of our people, things are getting tougher because they are going through an excruciating economic crisis.”

While acknowledging Tinubu’s repeated calls for public patience, Falana said such appeals cannot substitute for policies grounded in local realities.

He added, “In fairness to the President, on many occasions, he has asked Nigerians to bear with him, to exercise patience, that our economic programme will lead to prosperity.

“Whether you believe that or not is another matter, but the government itself realises that there is a crisis in town, that people are hungry, that many are about to withdraw their children from school because of the rigid implementation of neoliberal policies dictated or endorsed by the IMF and World Bank.”