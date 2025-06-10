‘I’m Going To Leave PDP’ – PDP Chieftain, Sowunmi Expresses Willingness To Work With Tinubu

Former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi, has declared his willingness to work with President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi stated this on Monday, June 9, 2025, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, following a recent meeting with President Tinubu during the Eid celebration.

Sowunmi, a close ally of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, said he has no problem working with Tinubu, despite his previous criticisms of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

The PDP chieftain stated clearly that he would resign from the opposition party should the opportunity to work with Tinubu arise.

He said, “There has never been a doubt that I can work with him. There’s never been a doubt. I don’t do any nonsense. If I am going to work with the president, I’m going to leave the PDP, because I’m working completely. I have worked with the president.”

While narrating a previous encounter with Tinubu, where the president appeared open-minded and direct, Sowunmi said, “He opened up by saying whether I wanted to be on an appointment. The only time I was ever on an appointment in government was the government of Otunba Gbenga Daniel when he was in government. . Credit to him. He knew I was like a pain. You know why? I can’t stand when people get on one after the other in meetings just to do psychophancy instead of cutting to the chase. I used to do that a lot.”