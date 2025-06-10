Ignore Bystanders, Focus On Delivering Results – Tinubu Tells Wike

President Bola Tinubu has advised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to remain focused on his developmental agenda and not be distracted by “busybodies” and critics.

Tinubu gave the charge on Tuesday during the commissioning of the rehabilitated International Conference Centre, Abuja, which has now been renamed Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in his honour.

Naija News reports that the President, in his advice to Wike, said, “I am glad, Nyesom Wike, you are reflecting that. Don’t pay attention to the busybodies and the bystanders, whatever they say, continue with your good work. You are a transformational leader. You have the vision, foresight and determination to succeed.”

President Tinubu, who just returned to Abuja from a two-week break in Lagos, said the refurbished centre represents the renewed commitment of his administration to quality service delivery and national transformation.

“This is part of our determined efforts to change the way we do things to reflect us as people of quality, people of character, people of determination, people of great spirits. That’s what we are,” he noted.

The President stated that his administration was aware that modern infrastructure remains the backbone of economic prosperity.

He said, “Through the Renewed Hope Agenda, we are determined to renew the infrastructural and other key sectors of this country (including) transportation, healthcare, education, energy and urban development.

“Because we understand that modern infrastructure is the backbone of a thriving economy in an inclusive and progressive society.”

Tinubu also said the rehabilitated conference centre was a reflection of Nigeria’s commitment to “regional diplomacy, continental trade discussions, global partnerships, and many more thoughtful, well-outlined goals that reflect our Nigerian first.”

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Finance Minister, Wale Edun, Attorney-General, Lateef Fagbemi, and other top government officials.