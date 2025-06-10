ICC: You Must Obey What Wike Says – President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has directed that the newly refurbished International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja should be made available only to those who are willing to pay for its use.

The President gave the directive on Tuesday during the commissioning of the refurbished edifice.

He instructed that anyone interested in making use of the structure must be ready to abide by the terms dictated by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

“Today, I say once again to all of you, Barka Da Sallah. You must obey what the landlord (Wike) says: if you want to use this place, you got to pay for it.” President Tinubu declared.

Earlier, Naija News reported that President Tinubu has advised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to remain focused on his developmental agenda and not be distracted by “busybodies” and critics.

Tinubu gave the charge on Tuesday during the commissioning of the rehabilitated International Conference Centre, Abuja, which has now been renamed Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in his honour.

The President, in his advice to Wike, said, “I am glad, Nyesom Wike, you are reflecting that. Don’t pay attention to the busybodies and the bystanders, whatever they say, continue with your good work. You are a transformational leader. You have the vision, foresight and determination to succeed.”