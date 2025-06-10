I Took Suggestive Nude Photos Because Of My Banging Body – Charly Boy

Popular singer and activist, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, has claimed that women kept disturbing him despite being aware that he is married.

Speaking via his X handle on Tuesday, the media personality boasted that he took some suggestive nude pictures about 30 years ago because he had a banging body.

The singer said he had heard stories about his late father from when he was young and single.

According to Charly Boy, rumours had it that women didn’t let his father rest while he was attending Achimota College in Ghana.

He stated that his father was constantly showing off his body because he was also a gym enthusiast.

He said: “There are times and seasons in everyone’s life.

“I heard stories of my beloved late father when he was single and young. He attended Achimota College in Ghana.

“Rumours had it that women no let the fine Bobo rest. He was always showing off his body ‘cos he was a gym rat too.

“30 years ago, I took some suggestive nude pictures because I knew I had a banging body, and the women no let me rest even when they all knew I was married. Yea! You can say, na my papa born me.”