I Gave My First Earnings From Music To The Church – Ruger

Afrobeats star Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, has disclosed that he gave his first proceeds from music to a church.

The singer stated that he made millions from music in less than a year after the donation.

Ruger, who disclosed this in a recent interview with VJ Adams, also admitted that becoming rich changed him in some ways.

He said, “My first earnings from music was ₦500,000 when I first came out. I can remember I gave everything to the church. I didn’t use it. The next payment was ₦1 million. I was feeling like I had arrive. I went on a shopping spree. More millions came in a space of one year.

“Money changed me in some ways. Money changes everybody. No one can say money didn’t change them. When you make more money a lot of things change; the way you address things, the way you even approach things is different. Some people don’t stress when they have a lot of money.

“I want to get to a point where I no longer stress myself over anything. Look at Jay-Z for instance, he doesn’t respond when people insult him knowing he is very successful. I’m looking forward to that level of success.”