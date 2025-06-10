I Believed In Tinubu’s Leadership Even As A Sitting Governor – Ayo Fayose

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has stated that he has always believed in President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

He noted that even as a sitting governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he has always had faith in the president’s capabilities.

Addressing newsmen after visiting Tinubu, Fayose insisted that the president deserves commendation for his efforts so far.

He said, “Even while I was off in office as a PDP governor, sitting governor, I’ve always believed in his leadership and I did not hide my support for him even before he became the president.

“And the only thing we can do as leaders of this country today is to continue to encourage him to lift up his hands, to make the public understand how uneasy it is to lead an economy that is down and today is being stabilised.”

He said the president’s decisions give hope to Nigerians.

“You see, there’s a difference between things changing outrightly, there’s no miracle, but stabilising the economy, stabilising the currency and few courageous steps the president has taken, and the achievement of his administration put hopes into tomorrow for all of us,” he said.

When asked if he is making any effort to rescue the PDP, Fayose said he is no longer playing a frontline role.

“I’m not in the front line anymore. I am no more the governor of a state, the little contribution I can make, I made it while I was on the seat,” he said.