Former Minister Denies Dumping PDP For APC With Gov Eno

Former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Nduese Essien, has debunked rumours suggesting that he has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), following his appearance at Governor Umo Eno’s defection event in Uyo last Friday.

Naija News reports that Essien, a respected elder statesman and political figure in Akwa Ibom, clarified in a statement personally signed and made available to journalists on Tuesday that he remains a committed PDP member, despite attending the governor’s ceremony at Government House.

“Let me state without ambiguity: I have not defected from any party to another. My attendance at the event was not a declaration of political affiliation but a demonstration of support for the governor, who has shown a rare level of maturity and inclusiveness in governance,” Essien stated.

He noted that his decision to retire from active partisan politics in 2014, at the age of 70, remains unchanged. According to him, since his retirement, his role has been strictly advisory, aimed at promoting peace, equity, and good governance.

Essien affirmed that Governor Eno’s move to the APC was a personal political decision, and as such, he would not question or interfere with it.

“Seeing the unending nature of the controversy in PDP, the Governor has taken the right decision to secure his next election in a party platform that is relatively stable, for now, at the national level. Joining the APC naturally takes him to work with the Government at the centre with envisaged ancillary benefits,” he said.

However, the former minister frowned at alleged efforts by Governor Eno to coerce National Assembly members, local government chairmen, and other political office holders in the state to join the APC.

“This calls into question the sincerity of the governor’s commitment to inclusiveness and political tolerance. These elected officers are operating on a separate and independent mandate and should be free to take their decision,” he warned.

Essien also noted that despite Governor Eno’s past gestures of goodwill, such as endorsing Senate President Godswill Akpabio and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term while still a PDP governor, the governor’s magnanimity has not been reciprocated.

“Such privileges in terms of appointments, empowerment programmes, and political opportunities have remained exclusive to APC loyalists, leaving out PDP members and even those who have chosen neutrality for the sake of peace,” he lamented.

While commending the governor for his track record of inclusivity and developmental strides across party lines, Essien cautioned that his legacy could be eroded if he chooses to alienate those who do not agree with him.

He said, “Governor Umo Eno has empowered citizens across party lines, ensured that appointments reflect the state’s diversity, and resisted the temptation to weaponise government against perceived opponents. That is commendable. But the current moves to exclude or sideline those who refuse to defect with him could erode that legacy of fairness and compromise.”

The elder statesman called on political actors to avoid overheating the polity, urging all stakeholders to work together for peace, unity, and development in Akwa Ibom.

“As an elder statesman, I will continue to lend my voice and wisdom to ensure that political differences do not tear us apart but are managed with dignity, maturity, and mutual respect,” he said.