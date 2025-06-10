First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu Receives Chieftaincy Title In Enugu

The Nigerian First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has bagged a new Chieftaincy title of Ugosimba-1 of Enugu.

Naija News reports that Oluremi received the title when she visited the state to distribute professional kits to Midwives through her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

The honour acknowledges Oluremi as the Jewel of Women’s Empowerment.

The first lady described the traditional rulers as the eyes and ears of government at the grassroots and appealed to them to align with her vision to promote the health and well-being of their subjects.

She further urged the traditional rulers to support her advocacies against cervical cancer, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and Female Genital Mutilation.

In other news, former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, has affirmed full support for Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as the nation heads toward the 2027 general elections.

Patience declared she has no intention of returning to Aso Rock.

She reaffirmed her support for the principle of rotational leadership, describing the turn-by-turn system as vital to maintaining national unity.

Reflecting on her longstanding bond with Tinubu’s wife, Jonathan revealed that their relationship dates back to their days as wives of state governors and deputies, long before either entered Aso Rock.

She reiterated her commitment to standing by the First Lady and dismissed any speculation about a political comeback.