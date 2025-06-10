Court Convicts Three Persons For Vandalising, Stealing Ikeja Electric Equipment

The Ikeja Electric network has confirmed the conviction of three individuals by the Magistrate courts in Lagos for their involvement in the vandalism and theft of electricity distribution equipment.

The Ikeja Electric commended the development, describing it as a demonstration of its unwavering stance against vandalism and other offenses that could hinder its dedication to providing efficient and effective service to customers.

On 5th May 2025, the Magistrate Court located in Ikorodu convicted and sentenced Adegbite Jamiu for vandalizing a transformer that serves the Igboye community.

He faced a three-count charge that included conspiracy, unlawful damage, and theft. He entered a guilty plea and received a sentence of six months’ imprisonment. His apprehension was facilitated by the alertness of a community member who reported him to the police. The court mandated that the sentences be served concurrently from the date of his arrest.

Naija News reports that the identity of the convicted persons were revealed in a communique made available to newsmen on Tuesday by the Head, Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric Plc., Kingsley Okotie.

The release stated that on 7th May, 2025, the Magistrate Court sitting at Ogba, Ikeja convicted and sentenced Jeremiah Chukwuemeka and Joshua Udeh to one – year imprisonment each for vandalizing and stealing electricity cables from a transformer located on Sobo Arobiodu Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

The duo was apprehended on 15th August 2024 and was subsequently charged with conspiracy, stealing, willful damage to electricity cables, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace. The defendants pleaded guilty and were convicted and sentenced as charged.

The Chief Legal, Regulatory, and Compliance Officer of Ikeja Electric, Babatunde Osadare, commended the court judgments and expressed hope that the convictions would serve as a deterrent to others, while reiterating the companys commitment to combating vandalism.

“These convictions reinforce our commitment to protecting our infrastructure and ensuring reliable electricity distribution to our customers, Mr. Osadare said. We appreciate the efforts of the judiciary and law enforcement agencies and urge community members to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activities to the authorities, and avoid taking the law into your hands.

“Ikeja Electric continues to work closely with security agencies and host communities to curb vandalism and safeguard assets critical to power supply and economic development,” he said.