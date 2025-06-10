APC Chieftain Jesutega Onokpasa Is Dead

A lawyer and political analyst known for his vocal commentary and deep involvement in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jesutega Onokpasa, has passed away.

Naija News reports that the news of Onokpasa’s death was made public on Tuesday by pro-APC campaigner, Okezie J. Atañi, who shared the announcement via his social media account.

A Facebook page named Renewed Hope United Kingdom also wrote a tribute entitled “A Farewell to a Passionate Advocate: Honouring Jesutega Onokpasa’s Legacy” to announce the late APC chieftain’s demise.

It wrote, “The passing of Barrister Jesutega Onokpasa is a profound loss to the Nigerian political and legal landscape. As a dedicated lawyer and political commentator, he was deeply engaged in shaping discourse and advocating for his beliefs.

“His contributions as a member of the APC Publicity Committee and the APC Presidential Campaign Council in 2023 reflected his commitment to his party and the nation. Onokpasa’s voice, whether in support or critique, was a vital part of Nigeria’s democratic conversation, and his absence will be deeply felt. May his family, friends, and colleagues find strength and solace in this difficult time.

“May His Soul Rest in Perfect Peace. Amen.”

Although the cause of death remains unknown as of the time of filing this report, his passing has sparked shock and reflection within political circles.

Onokpasa was a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council during the 2023 general election, where he played a role on the party’s Publicity Committee.

He was widely known for his staunch defence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, frequently appearing on national television to promote and explain the policies of the administration.

However, in a recent and unexpected shift, the lawyer publicly withdrew his support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

He had pointed to what he described as worsening insecurity, deepening economic hardship, and the administration’s alleged neglect of loyal party members as reasons for his change in stance.

As of press time, the APC is yet to issue an official statement on his demise.