Authorities Deny Plot To Islamize Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has reiterated that it remains a professional and secular establishment, committed to allowing its personnel to practice their religious beliefs without hindrance or intimidation.

This position was made known following a viral video, which claimed that the establishment of the Nigerian Army School of Islamic Affairs is a deliberate attempt to Islamize the Nigerian Army.

The video claimed the Army is tilting away from its mandate of protecting the territorial integrity of the nation and urged it to focus on the fight against insecurity, bandits and terrorists.

The video also claimed that countries like Turkey and Libya, which had earlier set up similar institutions, got into a crisis from which they are yet to recover.

However, in response to the viral video, the Army headquarters has debunked any plan of Islamization or neglect of duty, stressing that the Army remains non-religious and operates in a secular country.

It therefore urged members of the public to ignore the content of the video as misleading and false.

“The Nigerian Army has been notified of a misleading viral report suggesting that the NA only runs a School of Islamic Affairs, ignoring other faiths.

“The viral report also made futile effort to portray the NA as exclusively encouraging religious bigotry among its personnel.

“Considering the gravity of this falsehood, the NA wishes to categorically state that this propaganda in its entirety is dead on arrival as it clearly does not reflect the values of our esteemed institution.

“The Nigerian Army is a secular organization that upholds the principle of religious freedom for all its personnel and ensures that personnel irrespective of ranks is free to practice their religions without any form of bias or endorsement of a specific religion.

“Our unwavering commitment to secularism guarantees that religious diversity is respected and accommodated, allowing soldiers to observe their faith without hindrance to their duties.

“For clarity, the NA operates multiple religious training institutions to cater to the diverse faiths of our personnel.

“In addition to the Nigerian Army School of Islamic Affairs located in NA Cantonment Ikeja, Lagos, the NA also has the Nigerian Army Protestant Training School in Yaba and the Nigerian Army Chaplain Catholic Training School in Ojo Cantonment.

“These schools frequently engage in interfaith collaborations, promoting unity and cohesion among our diverse members.

“Our dedication to secularism is aimed at fostering a professional and inclusive environment, where individuals can serve their country without fear of religious discrimination or bias.

“This approach ensures that all officers and soldiers can practice their beliefs in a supportive and respectful setting.

“The NA remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the values of secularism and religious freedom, ensuring that all personnel can serve with dignity and respect for their individual beliefs,” the statement read.