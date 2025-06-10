Atiku ‘Begs’ Aliyu Gusau To Rally Makarfi, Lamido, North To Back Coalition Against Tinubu

In a strategic move to galvanize northern support ahead of the 2027 general elections, former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has reportedly met with retired General Aliyu Gusau to solicit his help in rallying northern political heavyweights behind a new opposition coalition.

Naija News reports that the coalition, spearheaded by Atiku and former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, aims to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s bid for re-election.

Sources who spoke with The Whistler revealed that Atiku personally visited Gusau—a former National Security Adviser revered for his influence in Nigeria’s political and intelligence circles—to ask for support.

“Atiku begged Aliyu Gusau to specifically speak to former Senate President, David Mark, former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, and former governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi,” a source familiar with the meeting disclosed.

The leaders mentioned have reportedly distanced themselves from the coalition, citing concerns about its motives and structure.

Despite his own reservations, Gusau is said to have contacted the three political leaders to arrange a closed-door meeting at his Abuja residence this weekend.

“The meeting is for them to discuss the motives and modalities for the coalition and see if it’s worth supporting,” a source close to Gusau said.

Another insider confirmed that Gusau, though not entirely sold on the coalition’s objectives, agreed to listen and mediate among the sceptical northern leaders.

It was gathered that former Senate President David Mark has remained aloof from the coalition due to uncertainty about its direction. Former Jigawa State governor Sule Lamido has been more vocal, recently vowing not to attend any PDP meeting until disciplinary actions are taken against those who endorsed Tinubu’s second-term bid—specifically naming FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and former Benue Governor Samuel Ortom.

Ahmed Makarfi, on the other hand, has maintained a public silence but is known to be cautious about aligning with the current coalition.

The emerging coalition comprises a blend of high-profile figures across political divides, including: Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Peter Obi (Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate), Nasir El-Rufai (former APC governor of Kaduna), Salihu Lukman (former APC Vice Chairman, North-West), amongst others.

The group is also reaching out to disaffected members from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and other opposition camps.