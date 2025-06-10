AS Roma Coach, Claudio Ranieri Turns Down Italy Job

Veteran Italian manager, Claudio Ranieri, has officially rejected an offer to become the next head coach of the Italian national football team, citing a desire to remain in his current role at AS Roma.

Claudio Ranieri, 73, who famously led Leicester City to a historic Premier League title in 2016, made the announcement in a statement released on Tuesday.

“It’s a great honour for me to receive that proposal, but I decided to continue with my role at AS Roma as part of the management,” Ranieri said.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) had approached Ranieri following the shock dismissal of Luciano Spalletti, who stepped down after Italy’s disastrous 3-0 defeat to Norway in their opening 2026 World Cup qualifying match.

Spalletti’s exit marks yet another chapter in Italy’s turbulent recent history on the international stage. Having failed to qualify for the last two World Cups, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, the Azzurri are facing the real possibility of missing a third consecutive tournament.

Although Italy managed to secure a 2-0 win over lowly-ranked Moldova on Monday, they remain behind Group I leaders Norway, who have won all four of their matches so far.

With only the top team earning automatic qualification, the pressure is mounting for Italy to win their remaining five matches, including a crucial home fixture against Norway in November, and significantly boost their goal difference.

Ranieri, who returned to Roma in a senior management capacity after a brief stint as interim head coach last season, was seen as a steady and experienced hand capable of guiding the national team through this crisis. His decision to decline the offer has forced the FIGC to look elsewhere.

Former AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli, currently managing Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Spalletti. Pioli’s familiarity with Italian football and his recent success at Milan make him a strong contender.