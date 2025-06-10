Appeal Court Strikes Out Akpabio’s Motions, Orders Senate President To Pay Natasha ₦100,000

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has struck out two motions filed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio seeking to appeal a Federal High Court judgment that restrained the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions from taking disciplinary action against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that the motions, dated March 20 and 25, 2025, respectively, were withdrawn by Akpabio’s legal team and struck out by the appellate court. The court also ordered the payment of ₦100,000 in costs to Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The dispute stemmed from a March 10, 2025, ruling by Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025, which barred the Senate Committee from investigating Akpoti-Uduaghan. The Kogi Central Senator had been summoned after a heated exchange with Senate President Akpabio on February 20, 2025.

In response, Akpabio filed motions asking the appellate court to:

Extend time for filing an appeal,

Grant leave to appeal the High Court decision,

Stay further proceedings in the matter.

However, during the appellate hearing, Akpabio’s counsel, Deborah D. Anyanwu, applied to withdraw the motions.

According to SaharaReporters, Justice Hamma Barka, who led the three-member panel that included Justices Adebukunola Banjoko and Okon Abang, granted the withdrawal application and struck out the motions.

The panel also directed that the associated appeal, CA/ABJ/PRE/ROA/CV/395M/2025, be deleted from court records.

“Application seeking to withdraw the two Motions dated and filed on the 20/3/2025 and 25/3/2025 is granted and same struck out. Cost of ₦100,000 awarded to the 1st Respondent,” the enrolled order, signed by Deputy Chief Registrar Josephine J. Ekperobe, read.

Senator Natasha, through her legal team, had earlier asked the court to restrain the Senate and its Ethics Committee from proceeding with disciplinary actions, declaring that: “Any action taken during the pendency of this suit is null, void, and of no effect whatsoever.”

She argued that the summons and disciplinary proceedings were a breach of due process and had sought a declaratory order from the court to that effect.

While withdrawing the motions, no official reason was provided for the U-turn by Akpabio’s legal team.

The move, however, suggests a possible change in legal strategy or a signal of de-escalation amid the tense intra-parliamentary rift.