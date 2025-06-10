Aina, Awoniyi Retained As Nottingham Forest Reshuffle Squad

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that Nigerian internationals, Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi, will remain with the club for the 2025-2026 season, following the release of their official retained list on Monday.

Nottingham Forest’s announcement comes amid a broader squad overhaul that has seen the departure of defender Harry Toffolo and the return of Alex Moreno to Aston Villa following his loan spell.

Despite these changes, Forest has opted to retain the Super Eagles duo, affirming their place in the team’s future plans.

Aina, who joined the Reds on a free transfer from Torino in July 2023, emerged as one of the standout performers under manager Nuno Espírito Santo.

The 27-year-old full-back featured in all 35 Premier League matches for Forest, clocking over 3,000 minutes of play.

Known for his versatility and consistency, Aina scored twice and registered an assist, helping the team keep 11 clean sheets. His commanding performances earned him praise as one of the league’s top full-backs this season.

In May, Nottingham Forest activated a one-year extension clause in Aina’s contract, signalling their satisfaction with his contributions.

His goals in key victories against Brentford and West Ham proved vital as Forest navigated a turbulent campaign. Although they slipped from early-season UEFA Champions League contention, they managed to secure a UEFA Conference League berth by the season’s end.

In contrast, striker Taiwo Awoniyi endured a challenging year. The 26-year-old forward was limited to 893 minutes of Premier League action due to a dip in form and a serious abdominal injury sustained during a clash with Leicester City in May.

The incident led to emergency surgery and an induced coma, but the player has since regained consciousness and is recovering well.

Awoniyi scored just once during the campaign, sparking speculation about his future at the City Ground, especially with reports of Forest eyeing new attacking options, including a potential move for Brazilian forward Igor Jesus from Botafogo.

Despite the uncertainty, the club has chosen to retain the Nigerian striker, who originally joined from Union Berlin in 2022 for a club-record £17 million.

His decisive goals during the 2022-2023 season played a crucial role in keeping Forest in the Premier League, but injuries and inconsistency have limited his impact over the past two campaigns, with just eight goals to his name.

Elsewhere, Forest has offered a new contract to experienced centre-back Willy Boly while discussions are ongoing regarding the future of veteran goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.