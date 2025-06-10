2027: Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai, Amaechi Coalition Will Birth Strong Platform Before Month-End — Inuwa

A former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State, Mustapha Inuwa, has revealed that ongoing coalition talks among leading opposition figures will culminate in the emergence of a “formidable platform” to challenge President Bola Tinubu and the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Inuwa, who made the revelation during a stakeholders’ meeting, on Monday, with political allies and supporters in Katsina, said the coalition spearheaded by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ex-Kaduna Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, and former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi is close to choosing a political platform to unify their efforts.

“We need a reliable, trusted platform to beat this government and by the grace of God, by the end of this month, the leadership will conclude on which platform to use,” he said.

The former Secretary to the Katsina State Government lamented what he described as the collapse of leadership in Nigeria, saying the country has fallen behind its African peers.

“This is because Nigeria has no leadership, even as the giant of Africa. There is no gainsaying that our country has lost touch with other countries in Africa,” he stated.

He described the decision by major opposition leaders to unite as one driven by national interest.

Inuwa further stated, “The decision to join forces by former Vice President, former governors Rotimi Amaechi, Peter Obi, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai-led coalition with other political parties is in the best interest of Nigeria. We want to move forward in all aspects of human development as a nation.”

Inuwa also took a swipe at the APC and PDP, accusing both of operating with impunity and manipulating internal processes to sideline genuine aspirants.

“What has happened in the APC is the same thing that happened in PDP, especially during congresses. Local Government elections were supposedly held here in Katsina State, and only those whom the government wanted to contest were given forms,” he said.

He condemned the recent wave of defections into the APC, warning that many defectors were merely moving from “the frying pan into the fire.”

Calling on his supporters to remain steadfast, Inuwa stressed that the electorate, not political power brokers, would determine the 2027 outcome.

“Our major concern is the electorate because they are the ones to decide, and they are with us and we are with them,” he declared.