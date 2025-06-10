10 Akwa Ibom Lawmakers Dump PDP, YPP For APC

At least 10 National Assembly members from Akwa Ibom State have resolved to join Governor Umo Eno in defecting to the All Progressives Congress, signalling another significant shift in Nigeria’s evolving political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The lawmakers, elected under the platforms of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Peoples Party (YPP), confirmed their planned defection to the ruling party, a move now officially acknowledged by the APC.

Speaking with Punch, the APC National Vice Chairman (South-East), Ijeoma Arodiogbu, confirmed that the lawmakers had pledged their allegiance to the ruling party.

Among those moving with Eno are Senators Ekong Sampson (Akwa Ibom South) and Aniekan Bassey (Akwa Ibom North-East); and Reps members Okpolupm Etteh, Paul Asuquo, Alphonsus Uduak, Ime Bassey, Martins Esin, Unyime Idem, and Mark Esset. Also joining is Emmanuel Ukpongudo of the YPP.

While some lawmakers declined to speak on the record, citing legislative procedures, their defection aligns with Governor Eno’s recent political shift.

The wave of defections follows Governor Umo Eno’s dramatic resignation from the PDP and entry into the APC last Friday, during a ceremony attended by Imo State Governor and APC Governors’ Forum Chair, Hope Uzodimma.

President Bola Tinubu reportedly followed the event live via TVC News, highlighting his deep interest in the unfolding realignment.

Addressing supporters in Uyo, Eno stated, “I have decided to progressively move to the APC. Our government has always been an inclusive government, which will never change.”

He explained that the decision followed “three months of wide consultations” across Akwa Ibom.

He said, “Earlier this morning, I submitted my formal letter of resignation from the PDP to my ward chairman, and same copy was sent to both the state chairman, as well as the national chairman. I have therefore decided to progressively move to the APC.”

He added that the move was a reflection of “the constancy of our collective values and defining ethos as a state,” referencing quotes from the Dalai Lama about openness to change.

Meanwhile, the APC has confirmed that discussions are ongoing to woo four other PDP governors, even as opposition leaders accuse the ruling party of pushing Nigeria towards a one-party state.

Unlike Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who defected in April with the entire PDP structure, Governor Eno’s crossover has met internal resistance. At least three commissioners in his cabinet resigned in protest, refusing to join him in the APC.

Additionally, former Governor Udom Emmanuel, Eno’s political mentor and immediate predecessor, was noticeably absent at the defection ceremony and has reiterated his loyalty to the PDP.

One of the lawmakers who spoke with Punch on their planned defection said they decided to follow Eno, not out of pressure whatsoever.

He said, “We left with the governor on June 6. When I say we, I mean all the PDP National Assembly members (from Akwa Ibom State), including one YPP member. We followed our leader to the APC.”

When asked if the defection was a result of any pressure, the lawmaker said, “There was no pressure from any angle.”

An aide to one of the lawmakers disclosed that their defection letters would be read by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, on the floor of the National Assembly when the federal lawmakers, currently on vacation, resume plenary on June 17.

“They have decided to move with the governor. Of course, we know that formal activity will take place on the floor of the Senate. But they all resolved to join the APC.

“It is not just the two senators but the eight other members of the House of Representatives, who were until Friday members of the PDP.

“For a long time before now, both Senators Sampson and Bassey had affirmed they would move with the governor,” an aide shared.