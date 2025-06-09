‘You Will Be Devil To Betray Anyone Who Gives You The Trust President Has Given Me’ – Umahi  Declares Loyalty To Tinubu

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has declared his loyalty to President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Umahi, while speaking with journalists in Abakaliki on the president’s recent commendation of him over some infrastructural feats, said that after God, his loyalty lies with Tinubu.

Umahi said the commendation was worth more than one trillion dollars to him as it shows he was on the right track and that God answers prayers.

According to the former Governor of Ebonyi State, anyone who betrays Tinubu after receiving such a level of trust and support will be of the devil.

Umahi vowed to continue praying for Tinubu and all those who love him and appreciate his efforts.

He said, “I have told the president even publicly that my loyalty is to God first and then, him.

“When a man gives you the type of trust Tinubu has given me, you will be of the devil to betray him.

“Have you seen where a man presided over the procurement of a project worth N1.6 trillion, and his boss did not call him to ask how he went about it?

“I am talking about one section of the project, depending on the length. I pray every day that if I place myself, family and friends over God, Tinubu and Nigerians, let Him not answer me.

“I also dedicate the president’s commendation to all those who pray for me to succeed in serving the people. This means that contractors would be on their toes to complete about 30 mega projects which the president will inaugurate by Dec.20.

“I am involved in the construction and inspection of the projects scattered across the six geo-political zones of the country.”