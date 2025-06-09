Why President Tinubu Deserves Praise – Lagos Lawmaker

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Temitope Adedeji Adewale, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, saying its efforts to reduce poverty and stabilize the economy are already yielding visible results.

Naija News reports that Adewale, who represents Ifako-Ijaiye I, made this known in a personally signed statement released on Monday by his media office after a visit to the President in Abuja.

Describing the meeting as symbolic and warm, the lawmaker said he felt honoured to reconnect with a leader he deeply respects.

“It was a son’s visit to his father. He remains a father I am proud to associate myself with, and I can tell you that the President needs to be praised,” Adewale said.

“We had very fruitful discussions and I am happy that the President is excited about the progress of the country.”

He added that the President’s personality and leadership style remain inspiring.

He said: “Asiwaju’s humility, warm laughter, ability to listen and speak from the heart reminds me that true leadership goes beyond titles. It’s about how you make people feel.”

Adewale noted that Nigeria’s economy is experiencing a turnaround, pointing to the administration’s reforms and recent improvements in currency stability and project delivery across the 36 states.

He said: “In two years, the Nigerian currency has remained stable as against the usual tension for which the foreign exchange market had been known.

“You can see that the administration continues to tighten every noose that seemed to have made our economy porous in the past.”

He praised the ongoing refinery activities and incentives for technical education, noting them as major achievements of the Tinubu administration.

“For the first time in many years, we now have refineries refining fuel for local consumption. Just recently, the President announced incentives to boost technical education in the country,” he said.

The lawmaker highlighted the shift from economic decline under previous administrations to a more hopeful economic climate under Tinubu.

Adewale said: “The country was in dire straits in 2023, with foreign direct investment falling from $2.2 billion in 2014 to $0.47 billion in 2022 and debt servicing consuming most of our revenue.”

He said the Renewed Hope Agenda is gradually turning things around.

The lawmaker added: “The story continues to change as promised. The governors, irrespective of party lines, now enjoy better allocations from the centre.

“Now, you can understand why those in the opposition are pushing closer to the President and finding our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), more attractive.”

Adewale concluded by expressing optimism in the President’s ability to deliver lasting reforms.

“President Tinubu is poised to meet the yearnings of the citizens,” he stated.