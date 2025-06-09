“Very Shallow Knowledge Of Economics And Governance” – Bwala Blasts Peter Obi

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has accused the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of having no plans for governance but only being interested in grabbing power.

According to Bwala, Peter Obi has a very shallow knowledge of economics and governance.

Naija News reports that the presidential media aide made the submission while making deductions from an interview granted by Obi on Arise Television regarding some of the policies of the Tinubu government.

He said that while the former Anambra State Governor agreed with the removal of the subsidy and unification of the foreign exchange policies of the current government, he claimed he would have done it better if he were in power.

Bwala, however, accused Obi of failing to explain how he would have better implemented the same policies differently from the Tinubu administration.

Taking to his 𝕏 account, Tinubu’s aide wrote: “Is anybody watching @PeterObi on Arise TV?

“He agreed with our policy of removal of subsidy and unifications of the foreign exchange; he claimed he would have done it better than us in an “organized manner”

“He was asked what is the “organized manner” He played with words yet to arrive at agreeing with us.

“Anybody with rational mind knows these guys are just looking to grab power; but they don’t have any alternative agenda.

“He seem to have very shallow knowledge of economics and governance

“Remember this is even an interview anchored by a member of his Obidient movement ohhh.”