Transfer Updates: Wirtz, Sancho, Grealish, Zubimendi, Sesko, Osimhen, Others

As the summer transfer window heats up, top European clubs are making bold moves to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season.

With big money deals, surprise interests, and contract stand-offs dominating the headlines, fans around the globe are eagerly anticipating the next blockbuster signing.

This window has already seen plenty of activity behind the scenes, as negotiations intensify and targets are identified.

Clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea are making significant plays, while others like Real Madrid and Al-Hilal are also looking to make a splash.

Below is a round-up of the latest confirmed interests and reported negotiations:

Liverpool’s Final Push for Wirtz

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a final bid worth £118m, including add-ons, for Florian Wirtz, the 22-year-old German attacking midfielder from Bayer Leverkusen. This follows the rejection of an earlier £113m bid. (Mail)

Everton Eye Jack Grealish Loan

Everton have shown interest in signing Jack Grealish from Manchester City, but a loan deal may be the only viable option due to the 29-year-old’s substantial wages. (Mail)

Real Madrid’s Last Shot at Zubimendi

Real Madrid are preparing a final attempt to sign Martin Zubimendi, 26, from Real Sociedad. The Spanish midfielder is reportedly close to a move to Arsenal. (AS – in Spanish)

Arsenal Continues Sesko Talks

Arsenal remain in negotiations for Benjamin Sesko, 22, the Slovenian forward currently at RB Leipzig. Though no agreement has been reached yet, further talks are scheduled. (Sky Germany)

Hojlund Dismisses Exit Rumours

Rasmus Hojlund, the 22-year-old Danish striker, has stated that he’s focused on staying at Manchester United, despite reported interest from Inter Milan. (Talksport)

Lewis-Skelly to Sign New Arsenal Deal

Highly-rated 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly is set to extend his stay at Arsenal, turning down interest from Real Madrid. (Football Insider)

Chelsea Rebuffed in Gittens Bid

Chelsea’s £29.5m bid for Jamie Gittens has been rejected by Borussia Dortmund. The German club is demanding £42m–£50m for the 20-year-old English winger. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea Want Mike Maignan

The Blues are also interested in AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, 29, and are ready to offer up to £12.6m for the French international. (Sky Sports)

Bournemouth and Como After Coppola

21-year-old Italian defender Diego Coppola of Verona has attracted interest from both Bournemouth and Como ahead of the summer window. (Football Insider)

Osimhen Rejects Al-Hilal Mega Deal

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has turned down a stunning £25.3m-per-season offer from Al-Hilal, despite the Saudi club agreeing to trigger his £63.2m release clause from Napoli. (Football Italia)

Sancho on Al-Hilal’s Radar

Jadon Sancho, 25, is among the high-profile targets being considered by Al-Hilal this summer as they continue to explore marquee signings. (Foot Mercato – in French)

Ranieri Tipped for Italy Job

Veteran tactician Claudio Ranieri is being considered by the Italian Football Federation as a potential successor to Luciano Spalletti as national team manager. (Football Italia)