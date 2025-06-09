Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 9th June, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 9th June, 2025

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to address a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, June 12, as part of activities marking Democracy Day 2025.

Naija News gathered that the presidential address will be delivered before both chambers of the Senate and the House of Representatives at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

The date, June 12, holds deep significance in Nigeria’s political history as it commemorates the 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as Nigeria’s freest and fairest poll, won by the late Chief Moshood Abiola but annulled by the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.).

A statement released by the House of Representatives’ Spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, on Sunday confirmed the event and described it as a moment of national reflection.

The 2025 Democracy Day celebration will be held under the theme: “26 Years of Democracy: Renewing our Commitment to National Development.”

President Tinubu will serve as the Special Guest of Honour and deliver a keynote address to the lawmakers and the nation.

The event will feature goodwill messages from former presiding officers of the National Assembly, while President Tinubu is also expected to confer National Honours on selected legislators in recognition of their contributions to democratic development.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has dismissed reports of a rift between himself and President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking to newsmen on Sunday after a visit to the President’s residence along with some members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said some people are only trying to create issues where there are none.

Naija News recalls that Sanwo-Olu’s conspicuous absence from the flag-off of the reconstruction of the deep seaport access road in Epe, Ijebu-Ode area of the state as well as a viral video in which President Tinubu was seen to have snubbed Sanwo-Olu’s handshake at a public event during the inauguration of the completed phase 1, section 1 (30km by six lanes) of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway, sparked rumours of rift between the President and the Lagos State Governor.

However, when asked pointedly about the reported rift, Sanwo-Olu dismissed the claims. According to him, he and the President have a father-son relationship.

He added that Tinubu is his leader.

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, June 12, 2025, a public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

This was announced in a statement on Sunday by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, who disclosed that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the government.

Congratulating Nigerians on the occasion, the minister applauded the country’s 26 years of unbroken democratic governance, describing it as a testament to the nation’s strength and endurance.

He added that the story of the past two and a half decades is one of “resilience, strength, and courage,” with renewed hope for a brighter future.

The minister reiterated the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope administration to the principles of democracy, stressing that Nigeria remains anchored on the freely expressed will of the people.

The Nigerian Army has denied claims circulating in a viral audio clip that alleged a violent clash between troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and Operation Zenda Joint Task Force (JTF) in Makurdi, Benue State, describing the report as false, misleading, and a threat to national security.

Naija News reports that the Army, in a statement released on Sunday, said its investigations, alongside input from the Benue State Police Command, confirmed that no such incident occurred.

According to the audio clip, the military allegedly freed a so-called “terrorist kingpin” following the reported killing of 23 civilians and a mobile police officer in the Tulan community, Kwande Local Government Area on May 11.

The military further disclosed that the Commander of the Operation Zenda base had denied any confrontation or joint raid involving troops and other security operatives.

The Army noted that the only incident remotely related involved the rescue of a suspect from mob action in Udei. The individual, along with another suspect, was later handed over to the police and remains in custody under lawful procedures.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has admonished some Nigerians planning to stage a protest on June 12 to shelve the idea.

According to the Governor, there is absolutely no justification for any protest in the country.

He submitted that the policies and programmes of President Tinubu are in the best interest of the country and would soon yield the expected results.

Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized the need to give Tinubu more time, stating that the effects of the current policies would trickle down to every area of national live within the next two years.

He stated that the policies are already showing positive signs and would soon show realistic effects on the cost of goods, cost of living, security, of lives and property of Nigerians.

The presidency has stated that the pain of losing the 2023 presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is still affecting former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

The Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, made the submission on Sunday while faulting some of the recent claims made by Amaechi during his 60th birthday celebration.

The presidential aide stated that the claims made by the former Rivers State Governor regarding fuel subsidy removal, foreign exchange unification, and other issues against the current administration are nothing but falsehoods.

The presidential aide added that Amaechi, as a former member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), should have a better understanding of how government fiscal policies work, but has instead joined forces with the opposition coalition to malign the Tinubu administration.

The media aide concluded that Nigeria has already started reaping the benefits of the bold action by President Tinubu as the various levels of government now have more funds for developmental projects, confidence has returned to Nigeria’s foreign exchange market, and Nigeria is still able to service its debt obligations.

The lead pastor of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze, has stated that his Ministry is a divine calling from God and not a professional pursuit.

The clergyman stated this during a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo.

Eze said that, contrary to what many might think, he is not a pastor for personal or financial gains.

He said, “I’m not a professional pastor, the day I become a professional pastor, let God kill me.

“The day it ceases to be about God and be about Jerry let God close down everything.”

He expressed humility about his unexpected rise to prominence.

Eze stated that he never planned to reach the point where he is now, noting that true success lies in staying focused on God’s purpose rather than personal recognition.

Barely a day after his passing, Nigeria’s highlife icon, Mike Ejeagha, has been laid to rest in his hometown of Umuagba, Imezi-Owa, in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Naija News had earlier reported that the 95-year-old singer, popularly known as Gentleman, died on Friday after a prolonged illness. His burial on Saturday fulfilled a deeply personal wish he had shared with his family.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, the singer’s eldest son, Emmanuel Ejeagha, said his father gave clear instructions about his burial rites before his death.

He added that while the burial has been concluded, the funeral ceremonies will be held at a later date.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has once again turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi giants Al Hilal, signalling his desire to continue his career in Europe, even as uncertainty clouds his future.

Victor Osimhen, 26, who dazzled during a loan spell at Galatasaray with 37 goals and 8 assists, has become the subject of heated debate following the latest twist in his transfer saga.

Despite links to top European clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, PSG, Real Madrid, and Juventus, none has tabled a concrete offer, reportedly due to Osimhen’s steep wage demands, rumoured at €400,000 per week.

Al Nassr striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, lifted yet another international trophy as Portugal triumphed in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal defeated fierce rivals Spain in a dramatic 2-2 draw (5-3 on penalties) at a packed Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

In a thrilling contest filled with end-to-end action, Portugal and Spain could not be separated after 120 minutes, with both teams scoring twice in regular time.

The match was ultimately decided from the penalty spot, where Portugal held their nerve to clinch their second Nations League title.

