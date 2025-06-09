Tobi Amusan Runs Season-Best 11.18s At Racers Grand Prix In Jamaica

Nigerian track star Tobi Amusan delivered her fastest 100m time of the season at the Racers Grand Prix, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event held in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday night.

Competing in the women’s 100m sprint final, Tobi Amusan clocked an impressive 11.18 seconds (+1.8m/s) to finish fourth in a high-octane race before a crowd of 15,000 spectators at the National Stadium.

The time marked a significant improvement from her previous season best of 11.28s, recorded at the Velocity Fest in March.

Amusan, running in lane two and representing Racers Track Club, showed excellent reaction from the blocks at 0.198s, holding her own in a field stacked with emerging sprint talent.

This was only her second 100m flat race of the year, and third in over a year, as the reigning world, 100m hurdles champion continues to explore a gradual transition into flat sprints.

The race was won by Jamaica’s Tina Clayton, who stormed to victory with a season-best 10.98s from lane three, followed closely by American sprinter Jacious Sears in 11.04s. Both athletes met the qualification standard for the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo.

Jamaican teenager Alana Garren Reid, born in 2005, secured third place with a time of 11.16s, just ahead of Amusan.

Tina Clayton, speaking after the race, said she anticipated a strong showing. “The last time I was this nervous, I ran 10.9, so I knew the performance would be good,” she said.

Tia Clayton, Tina’s twin sister, rounded out the top five with a time of 11.24s.

Amusan’s performance is the latest milestone in her sprint journey since relocating to Jamaica in late 2024 to train under legendary coach Glen Mills at the Racers Track Club. The move, reportedly aimed at enhancing her speed and overall hurdling performance, is already yielding results.

After opening her sprint season with 11.41s in the Velocity Fest heats and progressing to 11.28s in the final, Amusan ran 11.26s at the Tom Jones Memorial in Florida before Saturday’s breakthrough.

Her 11.18s finish is her fastest since clocking a personal best of 11.10s in 2023 on the Florida circuit.