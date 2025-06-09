Tinubu’s Aide, Aliyu Audu Resigns Over One-Party Agenda

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Public Affairs, Aliyu Audu, has resigned his position, citing concerns over what he described as attempts by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Audu’s resignation letter, dated June 8, 2025, was submitted through the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

“I write to formally tender my resignation as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs, effective immediately,” the letter read in part.

In a statement that accompanied his resignation, Audu clarified that his decision was not an act of rebellion, but rather one driven by principle and democratic values.

“Though I do not align with the PDP, I refuse to be used directly or indirectly as an instrument to reduce Nigeria to a one-party state. That would be a betrayal of both divine favor and democratic principle,” he said.

He warned that silencing opposition voices because of political dominance mirrored the authoritarian tendencies seen under former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003.

“Such a path is not only politically reckless; it is spiritually dangerous,” he added.

Audu, who once played a visible role in supporting Tinubu’s campaign, said suppressing divergent views was regressive, not leadership.

“True democracy thrives on healthy competition, not political domination… God, in His wisdom, allows even belief and disbelief to coexist. Why then should we, mere mortals, fear ideological pluralism?” he asked.

He called on the ruling party to build a Nigeria rooted in ideas, vision, and integrity, instead of political uniformity.

While reiterating support for the Tinubu administration’s economic reforms, Audu expressed his discomfort with what he called an “unholy alliance” between President Tinubu and Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike.

“We just differ on political views as I pride myself with being a progressive and a promoter of democratic values which seems to be lost in the unholy alliance of PBAT with Wike,” he said.

He concluded on a satirical note, signalling he was ready for backlash from APC supporters.

Audu said, “That does not mean our gbas gbos will seize o. We’re still here for the attacks and counterattacks. Oya Agbadorians over to you.”

See the letter below: