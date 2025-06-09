Tinubu And I Are Very Good Friends, I Will Continue To Support Him – Gov. Otti

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has revealed that his relationship with President Bola Tinubu predates the current position they both occupy.

According to the Governor, he and Tinubu have been friends before party politics, and it will remain so.

Speaking on the fuel subsidy removal introduced by the Tinubu government, Otti expressed maximum support for the policy, saying it is in the best interest of the economy.

The Abia State Governor submitted that it takes someone who can make difficult but courageous and necessary economic decisions to fix Nigeria’s economy, and that is exactly what President Tinubu has done.

Naija News reports Otti made the declarations on Sunday when he received in audience a former Governor of Abia State, and the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu and Sen. Chris Adighije, who once represented Abia Central Senatorial District.

According to his Chief Press Secretary, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, Governor Otti added in his speech that the fuel subsidy regime was a scam and needed to be suspended.

“When you talk about supporting President Tinubu, the President and I are very good friends and our friendship predates party politics and current positions; we agree on so many issues, and as it is natural, we know where we disagree. But, when you talk about the economy, what Mr. President is doing has always been my position for a long time,” the Governor asserted.

Otti said his position on the fuel subsidy regime is well documented in his columns at the back of Thisday Newspaper, where he emphasized that it was time to get rid of fuel subsidy.

‎“So, it requires somebody with courage to remove that subsidy and I am in support of it. We have behaved in an irresponsible manner for a very long time. And, when you have years of irresponsible behavior, the correction would be tough, difficult, and painful. It is the correction that we are going through now; if we don’t lose faith, we will eventually get it right.

‎“So, talking about supporting the President, it’s a no-brainer; I will continue to support him because it is the same administration,” Gov. Otti added.

It’s Too Early To Talk About 2027

During the visit, Governor Otti said those already agitating about 2027 are only trying to play God, as there is no guarantee that they’ll be alive by that time.

He stressed the need to focus on the present, noting that those talking about the 2027 elections in 2025 are “trying to play God.”

Governor Otti said, “People in 2025 are talking of 2027… you can’t even talk about 2027 because there is no guarantee that you would go beyond 2025. Who are you to begin to talk about 2027?” he questioned as he imagined the audacity of those talking about 2027, trying to play God.

‎“Today is certain; tomorrow is a promise. Next tomorrow is gambling. Let us talk about today; when tomorrow comes, and we are lucky to be part of it, we can hold the discussion.”

Otti thanked Kalu and Adighije for the visit, while the two men appreciated the Governor’s developmental strides and wished him greater success.