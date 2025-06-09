‘This May Not End Well’ – Doris Ogala Warns Tonto Dike

Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, has warned her former best friend, Tonto Dikeh, for allegedly recruiting people to attack her online.

Naija News reports that Doris claimed that a supposed friend of Tonto, ‘Sheddy of Lagos’, in a post via Instagram, accused her of being ungrateful after the former friend gifted her a Bentley.

The post read, “Dear @dorisogala, how can you be so ungrateful and bitter? Same, you, King Tonto, gave a brand new Bentley? Just so you know, King Tonto is not your problem; your low self-esteem is. You need to love yourself first before you can love anyone. In all, you need peace, I speak peace into your chaotic life”.

In response, Doris shared a screenshot of the post on her Instagram page, alleging that Tonto instigated the lady to call her out online.

The movie star stated that the issue may not end well because she is not a regular girl.

She wrote, “I don’t know who you are. I believe Tonto sent you to do this because I’ve never met or discussed Bentley with you. If your Tonto claims she gifted me Bentley, let her say it herself.

“Next time you mention my name on your page in such a defamatory and cyberbullying way, I will have you arrested. @ohikuherbals, please see this now, mama, before you mediate again. Explain why Tonto is recruiting people. Trust me, this may not end well. I’m not your regular girl.”