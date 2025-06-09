‘They Want To Put Problems In Families’ – Peter Obi Accuses Tinubu’s Govt Of Instigating Crisis In Labour Party

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has accused President Bola Tinubu’s government of instigating the lingering crisis in the Labour Party (LP).

Naija News reports that the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 general election made the accusation on Monday while fielding questions on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme.

Peter Obi stated that the current government is responsible for the propaganda and lies being disseminated in the country.

According to him, the government is trying to create problems everywhere, even in the families of citizens.

He said: “This is what you get, always, right? This is what you get always in Nigeria, because we now live in a country of propaganda and lies – and they manufacture it.

“The problem we have in Labor Party is problem instigated and sustained by the government of today.

“I don’t need to tell you when you have a party chairman who calls a state governor a dwarf and dwarf thinking. Forget about me, so it’s not weak.

“Okay, I’m weak, but it’s not weak. Is every other person there weak? So we’re not sincere with ourselves.

“You speak the truth and they call you names. And we now live in a country of propaganda and lies. They are trying to put problems everywhere, they want to even put problems in families.”