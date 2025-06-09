Retired Army Major Dies In Kidnappers’ Den After Paying ₦10 Million Ransom

A retired Army Major, Joe Ajayi, who was abducted from his home in Odo-Ape, located in the Kabba-Bunu local government area of Kogi State, a few weeks prior, has reportedly died in captivity.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that Ajayi’s lifeless body was revealed to his family after they had paid a ransom of ₦10 million for his release.

Major Ajayi was taken on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, from his residence at approximately 11:30 PM by armed assailants who fired shots indiscriminately.

Reports indicate that the initial ransom demand of ₦50 million from the kidnappers persisted for an extended period as the family was unable to meet it; this led to a decline in his health, as he lacked access to necessary medication.

It was also reported that the kidnappers communicated to the family that their request for his medication to be sent to him would incur an additional charge, a concession that the family could not afford.

However, once the abductors realised that Ajayi’s condition was critical, they lowered the ransom to ₦10 million naira.

A community source revealed that the Ajayi family, under the impression that he was still alive, promptly consented to pay the reduced amount of ten million naira for his release.

“Once the ransom was paid, the kidnappers directed the family to where they would find him, only for them to meet his (Ajayi’s) lifeless body,” Vanguard quoted a source from the community as stating.

The remains of the retired army officer have been placed in the mortuary of Kabba Specialist Hospital.

Naija News reports that kidnapping has been on the rise in the state for some time, highlighted by the abduction of a prominent monarch, Oba James Dada Ogunyanda, the Oba Okoloke in the Yagba West Local Government Area, who was similarly taken from his residence in early May.

He has not yet been released.

Nevertheless, the state governor, Usman Ododo, addressed the public at the Eid ground during the last Sallah in Okene, urging residents to stay calm, as initiatives to eliminate criminal elements from the state are already showing promising results.

Retired Joe Ajayi, aged 76, previously served as the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kabba/Bunu Chapter.