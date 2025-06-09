Police Arrest 13 Suspects Following Naval Officer’s Killing In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 13 suspects in connection with the killing of a naval officer, Lieutenant Commodore M. Buba, who was fatally stabbed by a suspected phone snatcher in the Kawo area of the state.

Naija News reports that the tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday at a bus stop near the Kawo flyover, according to the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan.

Giving a detailed account of the incident, Hassan said the deceased, a senior course student of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, was attacked while attempting to fix a flat tyre.

“The officer had a flat tyre and was trying to change it when he was approached by the assailant who demanded his phone.

“When the officer refused and questioned the demand, the suspect stabbed him in the chest with a local knife,” Hassan stated.

The senior officer was rushed to Manaal Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

According to Hassan, the suspected attacker did not escape unscathed as a mob at the scene overpowered and killed the assailant before the police arrived.

In response to the incident, police operatives launched a targeted raid in the Kawo area, leading to the arrest of 13 suspects.