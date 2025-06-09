Osun 2026: I Am Not Seeking Alliance With Aregbesola – Basiru

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a governorship aspirant in Osun State, Ajibola Basiru, has dismissed claims that he is seeking reconciliation with former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to support his 2026 gubernatorial ambition.

Basiru also denied allegations that he criticised President Bola Tinubu over Governor Ademola Adeleke and his family’s recent visit to the President.

Speaking via a statement released on Monday by the spokesperson for his campaign organisation, Sulaiman Ajala, the APC stalwart described the report as completely false and a figment of the writer’s imagination.

It asserted that many fabricated stories and baseless allegations have begun to surface in the lead-up to the 2026 Osun governorship election, aimed at damaging Senator Basiru’s image.

The statement reads in part: “The APC National Secretary firmly refutes this false claim. First, the Osun APC is not in any crisis whatsoever. It is on record that Senator Basiru made no comment regarding Governor Adeleke’s visit to President Tinubu. He believes Governor Adeleke has the right to visit the President on official or personal matters, and as he was not privy to their discussions, he cannot offer any opinion.”

Basiru emphasized that, as a lawyer of reputable integrity, he would not engage in speculations or political gossip.

“Dr. Basiru strongly believes in the core principles of the APC and acknowledges that power comes only from God and through the guidance of party leadership. His over two-decade-long relationship with President Tinubu has always been one of loyalty and respect. He remains committed to the progressive cause and would never disrespect or undermine the President,” he said.

The statement further stressed that Senator Basiru has no political alliance with Aregbesola, who, according to the statement, is no longer a member of the APC.

“Dr. Basiru has never made overtures, sent emissaries, or sought any form of alliance with Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. Such actions would be against his principles and against the interests of President Tinubu, whom he continues to support unwaveringly.”

Concluding, the campaign organization warned those spreading what it described as “malicious and seditious lies” to desist, affirming that Basiru remains focused on serving both the party and the people with loyalty, humility, and integrity.