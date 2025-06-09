“Now They’ll Respect Me” – Cristiano Ronaldo Says After Portugal’s Win Over Spain

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo said Portugal’s victory over Spain in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday has won him more respect on the home front.

In a lighthearted post-match moment, Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, revealed that his Spanish-born children often teased him at home, rooting for Spain just to get under his skin.

“My children are Spanish, and they joke with me at home and say, ‘The trophy is for Spain,’” Ronaldo said jokingly. “Now they saw their dad win against Spain, so they will show more respect.”

But the night wasn’t all jokes for the football icon. Ronaldo was visibly emotional after the final whistle and could be seen crying tears of joy as Portugal celebrated their penalty shoot-out triumph.

“What a joy,” he told Sport TV. “First of all, for this generation, which deserved a title of this magnitude, and for our families. My children came here, my wife, my brother, my friends. Winning for Portugal is always special.”

Despite decades of club success, Ronaldo emphasized that national glory hits differently.

“I have many titles with clubs, but nothing is better than winning for Portugal. It’s tears. It’s duty done and a lot of joy,” he said. “When you talk about Portugal it is always a special feeling. Being captain of this generation is a source of pride.”

In a revealing admission, Ronaldo also disclosed that he played the final with an injury—another testament to his unyielding commitment to the national team.

“I had already felt it [injury] in the warm-up; it had been coming for some time”, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said.

“But, for the national team, if I had to break a leg, I’d leave. It is a title I had to play, and I gave my best; I went as far as I could. I helped with a goal.”