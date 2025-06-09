Ndume’s Statements Can Not Command The Respect Of Any Right Thinking Person – Presidency

The presidency has berated Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, labelling his allegation as baseless over claims that a cabal has hijacked the government of President Bola Tinubu.

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, argued that the words of Ndume have lost value and can’t be taken seriously by any right-thinking person.

The presidency made the submission in response to a recent claim by Ndume during a Channels Television interview on Sunday, where he claimed that President Tinubu is being deceived by those surrounding him, and he is aware of the country’s dire situation.

However, Onanuga, in a response on Monday, said Ndume is guilty of making reckless and unsubstantiated statements on television.

The presidential spokesperson accused the Senator of making a sweeping statement without providing any scintilla of proof.

“Ndume is entitled to his opinion, as a lone-wolf opposition within the APC, though he most often gets his facts wrong or builds his thesis on a specious, faulty foundation.

“Like he lied about General Buratai being ambushed by terrorists. A ranking Senator making reckless statement on TV cannot command the respect of any right thinking person.

“His allegation that kleptocrats and kakistocrats dominate the government is just too sweeping. And he made it without providing any scintilla of proof.

“Kakistocrats? Does he know the word’s meaning, or does he just like bandying terms?

“This President has many competent aides, many of whom were accomplished professionals before coming to work for the government. And they are doing a damn good job, reengineering the country’s economy to ensure it is put on a solid foundation for sustainable growth.

“The results of their collective efforts are clear for all to see. The Nigerian economy is getting better and sustainable growth is being recorded.

“FDI flow is increasing, the stock market is booming. Companies are declaring huge profits. Net foreign reserve is six times more than what Tinubu inherited. Increase in Revenue generation has been phenomenal. States are getting more funds from the centre, Onanuga said.

He also countered claims that Tinubu is not aware of the situation in the country, as claimed by Senator Ndume, adding that the President is not only aware, but is also taking steps to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

“Contrary to the senator’s view, President Tinubu is not disconnected from the people. He empathises with them and always pleads that the challenges they faced in the first two years will soon become history as the government tackles the crisis of the high cost of food and medicine, while also ramping up the social investment programme for the vulnerable and less privileged,” Onanuga added.