Ndume Clears Air On ‘Buratai Attack’ Statement

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, has clarified that his recent comments regarding an attack in Borno State were misinterpreted.

The former Senate Leader, in a statement personally signed on Monday in Abuja, explained that the “Buratai” he mentioned during a television interview referred to a town in Biu Local Government Area, and not to the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.), who shares the same name.

Ndume, who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday, had raised alarm over rising insecurity in Borno and the broader North-East region.

While commenting on the deteriorating security situation, the senator said, “We are in a dire security situation. Just two days ago, Buratai was attacked at the front operations base in Borno. Some soldiers responded gallantly, but the insurgents managed to destroy several military assets.”

His comments triggered widespread speculation that the ex-army chief had been targeted by insurgents.

However, in a follow-up statement, Ndume clarified, “It was Buratai town in Borno State that was attacked, not the person of the erstwhile Chief of Army Staff.”

During the interview, Ndume had expressed concern that insurgents carried out a coordinated assault on a military base in the town, destroying key defence assets.

“The attackers reportedly targeted high-value equipment, including Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPVs), tanks, and machine guns,” he stated.

He added that the insurgents not only destroyed but also carted away weaponry and equipment, dealing a blow to security forces in the region.

Coincidentally, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.) hails from the same Buratai town referenced by Ndume. The former army chief served as Nigeria’s top military officer from 2015 to 2021, playing a central role in the country’s counterinsurgency operations against Boko Haram.

Since his retirement, Buratai has remained an influential voice in Nigeria’s defence and security circles.