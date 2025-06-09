Naval Officer Stabbed To Death In Kaduna

Unidentified attackers have fatally stabbed a high-ranking Naval officer in the Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The deceased, recognised as Commodore M. Buba, was assaulted at the Kawo bus stop by criminals who reportedly attempted to steal his mobile phone and other possessions beneath the Kawo flyover in the region.

Naija News understands that authorities from both the police and military in Kaduna State have not yet issued any official statement to confirm the development as of the time of filing this report.

However, an eyewitness informed Channels Television that the senior officer, who was attending a course at the Armed Forces and Command Staff College in Jaji, experienced a flat tire while returning from the military facility when the alleged phone thieves ambushed him.

Reports suggest that the senior officer, who was injured, was promptly taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

His body was transferred to the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital.

It has been reported that a crowd later gathered at the scene of the attack, overpowered the assailant, and executed him through lynching.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force Command located in Bauchi State is reportedly making significant efforts to conceal the circumstances surrounding the death of an officer, Wulumba A.S., who tragically passed away in the guardroom after being detained for arriving late to duty due to health issues.

According to SaharaReporters, Wulumba, who was part of the 2003 regular intake and assigned to the prestigious Special Operations Command (SOC) in Bauchi, died while in custody in the guardroom under the directive of his commanding officer, Group Captain Ofile.

Naija News understands that the service number of the said personnel was NAF 03/21103.

As per the account of his grieving sister, Numdarai Joy Wulumba, her brother had contacted her on May 4, 2025, to inform her about his detention.

He had arrived late to his duty station due to health complications; however, despite his explanation, the Commander allegedly disregarded his request for leniency and ordered his detention.