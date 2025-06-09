‘Mischievous, Utterly False’ – Buratai Denies Boko Haram Attack

Former Chief of Army Staff and ex Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Tukur Buratai, has dismissed as ‘fake news’ reports that Boko Haram insurgents attacked his convoy in Borno State.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker representing Borno, Senator Ali Ndume, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday, June 8, 2025, claimed that Buratai’s convoy came under heavy gunfire from insurgents.

While raising concerns about the escalating insecurity in the Northern region, Ndume said the retired army general and his accompanying soldiers were ambushed near a frontline military base.

The lawmaker further disclosed that a fierce exchange of gunfire ensued between the attackers and the troops escorting Buratai.

He said, “We are in a dire security situation. Just two days ago, Buratai was attacked at the front operations base in Borno. His team responded gallantly, but the insurgents managed to destroy several military assets.”

But in a swift denial through former Army spokesperson, SK Usman, Buratai described such claims as mischievous and utterly false.

He stated that he was not attacked in any way, contrary to what has been falsely reported by some online media outlets.

The statement reads: “For the avoidance of doubt, he celebrated the Eid festivities peacefully in Abuja, in the company of family, friends, and well-wishers, and I have remained within the Federal Capital Territory since then.

“This baseless rumour is a product of the reckless imagination of the purveyors of fake news, individuals whose sole aim is to malign him, spread fear, confusion and misinformation. The fabricators of these actions are not only mischievous but also deeply irresponsible and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

“I sincerely extend my heartfelt and profound appreciation to the countless patriotic and well-meaning Nigerians, friends, associates and admirers of His Excelkency, who reached out with genuine concern, prayers and goodwill. Your overwhelming show of love and support is deeply cherished and speaks volumes about the enduring respect and affection we are privileged to receive from across the country and beyond.

“Let this serve as a reminder to the harbingers of fake news, that truth will always prevail. No amount of falsehood or malicious propaganda can tarnish the image of a man who has devoted his life to the service of our great nation.”