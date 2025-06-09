Lewandowski Announces Withdrawal From Poland National Team

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has chosen to withdraw from the Poland national team.

Naija News reports that the 36-year-old player made this announcement via his verified 𝕏 handle on Sunday, June 8.

Lewandowski stated that he will not represent Poland again as long as Michał Probierz continues to serve as the head coach of the team.

“Considering the circumstances and the loss of trust in the Polish National Team coach, I have decided to step back from playing for the Polish National Team as long as he remains the coach.

“I hope I will have the chance to play again for the best fans in the world,” Lewandowski noted.

Lewandowski has opted out of selection for Poland’s June training camp after informing Probierz that he is “mentally fatigued.”

Additionally, he was not present for Poland’s friendly victory against Moldova on Friday.

He will also not participate in their World Cup qualifying match against Finland on June 10.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino has officially distanced himself from speculation linking him with a return to Tottenham Hotspur following the shock dismissal of Ange Postecoglou on Friday.

Despite leading Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years, a historic Europa League triumph, Postecoglou, 59, was relieved of his duties in a decision that has stunned most football enthusiasts.

In the wake of his departure, rumours began swirling that Pochettino, who previously managed the North London club for five years before being sacked in November 2019, was being lined up for a sensational return.

However, the Argentine tactician, currently in charge of the United States men’s national team, has firmly shut down those suggestions.

“Today it’s not realistic,” Pochettino, 53, said following the USA’s 2-1 loss to Turkey in Connecticut, the team’s third consecutive defeat.

“Look where I am. Look where we [his coaching staff] are. The answer is so clear.”

Appointed USMNT head coach in October 2024, Pochettino emphasised his contentment with his current role, especially as preparations intensify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.