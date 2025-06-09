‘Let Us Not Allow Ego To Kill Our Party’ – Wike Says As He Hosts PDP Stakeholders

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Monday evening hosted a strategic meeting with top members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the banner of Concerned Stakeholders of the PDP, declaring that the party “will not die” despite internal challenges.

Naija News reports that the closed-door session, held in Abuja, attracted several political heavyweights, including former G5 Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

While it remains unclear whether Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State — the only serving G5 Governor — was invited, the other founding members of the G5 were present.

Also in attendance were PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; former Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda; current and former lawmakers; and select zonal and state executives of the party.

Speaking at the meeting, Wike emphasized that the gathering consisted of individuals genuinely committed to the party’s survival.

“All of you here are those who are committed to the survival of our party — not just on TV or in newspapers, but actively working at various levels,” Wike said.

The former Rivers State governor maintained that the controversial G5 decisions taken before the 2023 general elections were necessary for national stability.

“Today, this country is stabilized because of the activities of the G5 Governors. You may like us, you may hate us. But the truth is, if the G5 did not take the decision we took, this country would have been in crisis,” he stated.

He faulted the PDP leadership for ignoring advice that could have altered the party’s electoral outcome.

“If the party had listened to what we said, we wouldn’t be where we are today. We’ve consistently said: let the party and the country’s constitutions be respected,” Wike said, cautioning that opposition parties cannot afford to operate with impunity.

“Let us not allow greed and ego to kill our party,” he added.

Responding to ongoing concerns about the PDP National Secretary position, Wike questioned the selective interpretation of internal rules.

He cited examples of party members like Taraba Governor Agbu Kefas and Deputy National Publicity Secretary Ibrahim Abdullahi, who retained their party positions while contesting for governorship seats without immediate resignation.

Ortom: Wike Has Invested More Than Anyone In PDP

Speaking at the meeting, former Benue State governor Samuel Ortom hailed Wike’s contributions to the PDP, stating that no one had done more to sustain the party.

Ortom said, “He who pays the piper dictates the tune. Let anyone in Nigeria tell us who has contributed more to the PDP than Nyesom Wike.”

He said President Bola Tinubu’s decision to appoint Wike as FCT Minister was informed by an understanding that Nigeria cannot thrive under a one-party system.

“For whatever reason, PDP made a lot of mistakes and we are where we are today,” Ortom admitted.