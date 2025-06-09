Lagos PDP Spokesman, Top Chieftains Reveal Why They Dumped Party For APC

The Publicity Secretary of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hakeem Amode, on Monday, officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside several prominent members of the opposition party.

Naija News reports that the announcement was made during a press conference held in Ikeja, days after the 2023 PDP governorship candidate in Lagos, Olajide Adediran (Jandor), himself crossed over to the ruling party, a move described by Amode and others as “inspirational.”

Among those who defected with Amode are:

Prince Rufus Adeniyi – former PDP Assistant State Organising Secretary (Lagos West)

Mr Jerry Afemikhe (Olori Odo) – 2023 House of Reps candidate for Surulere I

2023 PDP State Assembly Candidates including:

Keshinro Abiodun (Epe I)

Akeem Jinadu (Eti-Osa I)

Ibrahim Balogun (Kosofe II)

Taofeek Obanikoro (Lagos Island I)

Tunde Pratt (Lagos Mainland II)

Saheed Aregbesola (Oshodi-Isolo II)

Sulaimon Thompson (Surulere I)

Taofeek Kuye (Ajeromi-Ifelodun I)

Mr Adeyemi Kazeem – former PDP Chairman, Ojo LGA

Pastor Gbenga Ogunleye – former media aide to Jandor

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, Amode said it followed “deep personal reflection and wide consultations.” He cited prolonged internal wrangling and poor leadership as reasons for exiting the party.

He said, “The PDP, as it stands today in Lagos, is riddled with internal crises, lack of cohesion, and leadership challenges.

“After years of active participation — with both wins and setbacks — it became necessary to reassess our political trajectory. We believe this move is essential for serving the people more effectively.”

Amode added that many of the defectors had formally resigned from the PDP at all levels and were now aligning with the APC to contribute to governance and political development in Lagos State.

Speaking on behalf of the 2023 PDP House of Assembly candidates, Ibrahim Balogun (Kosofe II) lamented that many had remained committed to the PDP for nearly 20 years with little to show for it.

“We have now resolved to support President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 elections. We believe in Jandor’s leadership and are committed to working together for a more productive future,” he said.

Welcoming the new members, Olajide Adediran (Jandor) congratulated them for making a “pragmatic decision,” noting that the APC offers a better platform for political growth and service delivery.

He said, “What we have done is consolidate the political base. Many of us worked hard over the years and have realized the need to be part of a forward-looking structure.

“For over 20 years, the PDP in Lagos has been unable to take the necessary steps to win elections or deliver effectively.”

Also speaking, Safurat Abdulkareem, a two-time PDP deputy governorship candidate, said the defectors were focused on joining hands with the APC to fast-track development in Lagos.

Former PDP Deputy Chairman in the state, Chief Ola Apena, added that the party’s inability to maintain relevance in Lagos had made defection a logical step.

“The party’s internal issues have made it difficult for it to function effectively in the state,” Apena noted.