Kaduna Resident Doctors Suspend Strike Action

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna has decided to suspend its six-day warning strike.

The President of the chapter, Dr. Josiah Yakubu, announced the development in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna.

Yakubu explained that the suspension was a result of an emergency congress held on Saturday, along with a series of meetings and interventions, particularly from the national and state leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association.

He indicated that work would recommence at the hospital on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m., while other Resident Doctors at the facility would return by 10:00 a.m.

Yakubu further noted that the congress concluded that since the initiation of their industrial action, the Secretary to the State Government had intervened to mediate on behalf of the state government.

He mentioned that the leadership of the NMA had a follow-up meeting at the request of the Secretary to the Kaduna State Government.

“This was unlike our first meeting where unfortunately some of our members were issued with letters of termination of appointment as resident doctors.

“Some others were given warning letters, with a notice of intention to terminate their appointments.

“We have come to understand that the action was unilaterally taken by the management of Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital,” he said.

Yakubu said the meeting with the medical association, which lasted for about two hours, enabled both parties to appreciate the issues of concern.

He said, “They highlighted the possible solutions towards reaching an amicable resolution of the industrial disharmony.

“This was in such a manner that the doctors are not shortchanged and that healthcare service delivery in the state is not compromised.”

Yakubu said that the state government had accepted and acknowledged the veracity of all concerns and demands of the doctors and had made a commitment towards addressing them.

He added, “The secretary to the state government appealed for a two-month duration to enable the government to practically initiate and resolve these concerns of manpower and remuneration of doctors in the state as demanded.

“A cost implication of the transition from CONMESS 2014 to CONMESS 2024 had been drafted and submitted to the SSG for onward submission to the Governor for consideration.

“A Memorandum of Understanding was jointly drafted to this effect, which the SSG, Chairman, NMA Kaduna State, NARD President, President, ARD Kaduna, and President, ARD BDTH co-signed.

“The meeting ended with an expectation of these developments to be communicated to the congress of ARD Kaduna and ARD BDTH for appraisal.”

Yakubu further noted that the leadership of NMA and NARD had also made a commitment to follow up on the entire process closely until all the demands were satisfactorily met.