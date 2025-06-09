Just In: Unknown Gunmen Attack, Shoot At Gov Alex Otti’s Aide [Photos]

An aide to Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, Mr. Chaka Chukwumerije, narrowly escaped death on Sunday after unknown gunmen opened fire on his vehicle in Umuahia.

His brother, renowned poet and public commentator, Dike Chukwumerije, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

According to Dike, the attack took place while the commissioner was returning from Okigwe to Umuahia.

“He was on his way from Okigwe to Umuahia, when the car behind him opened fire. It was not his time to die. So, he and the three others with him escaped unscathed, even though the car was riddled with bullets,” he wrote.

Chukwumerije, who has served as a Commissioner under Governor Alex Otti for the past two years, was praised by his brother for his integrity and dedication to public service.

“No, we didn’t send him off with a wish list. All we asked of him was – do not bring us shame. Don’t take what is not yours. And use every resource within your power to help our society become a better place for us all,” Dike said.

He noted that his brother had been a loyal supporter of Governor Otti for over a decade, standing by him through successive election cycles, even in defeat.

He said: “Every election since, at least, 2015 he has poured his heart, soul, and resources into campaigns. And when his team did not win, even when they were clearly rigged out, he came back home and licked his wounds in quietness and dignity.”

He continued, “Where we come from, no matter how provoked, we tend to keep a civil tongue. So, he has always played the sort of politics that has sat well with my own conscience.”

Reflecting on Governor Otti’s leadership, Dike said he now understands his brother’s long-standing loyalty.

“In two years, Abia has turned around… I don’t praise politicians lightly… But he is doing the job, and doing it to a level that we have not seen in Abia in many, many years. And, today, I am proud to be Abian,” he said.

He lamented the danger faced by those committed to public service, blaming the country’s socio-political system for prioritizing mediocrity over merit.

The author said: “Unfortunately, it is people like this—who are totally, selflessly committed to public service—that are too often the victims of our current socio-political order… Those who are comfortable with doing things anyhow-anyhow are safe and ascending. While those who are not, are not.”

Despite the attack, Dike remained resolute, expressing gratitude that his brother’s life was spared.

He said: “Death does not scare me. But I can only speak for myself. I know it is coming. And when it arrives, it will find me alive, from the very core of my being. And unafraid.”

“I thank God for sparing my brother’s life. I pray He continues to keep us all who are living true to the purpose for which He made us.”