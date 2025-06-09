‘It Will Lead To Serious Diplomatic Problems’ – Falana Warns Wike Against Invading Embassies Over Ground Rent

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has cautioned the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) under the leadership of Minister Nyesom Wike, against sealing off embassies over non-payment of ground rent.

Naija News recalls that officials of the FCTA, on the orders of Wike, embarked on sealing off some properties due to failure to pay ground rent.

Following the public outcry that greeted the process, President Bola Tinubu intervened and announced a two-week period for defaulters to settle their accounts.

However, speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Falana warned that sealing off embassies located in Abuja would lead to a severe diplomatic crisis for Nigeria.

He said, “No court of law can order that execution be levied on any embassy, and Nigeria is part of the international community.

“If we embark on invading the embassy of any country, it’s going to lead to a serious diplomatic crisis for Nigeria. It’s not allowed. In fact, if a policeman is pursuing anybody for committing any offence and the person is able to scale the fence of an embassy, the police officer can’t invade the embassy, irrespective of the offence committed.

“Embassies and missions covered by the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations can’t be invaded because they have not paid ground rent. If we embark on invading the embassy of any country, it is going to lead to serious diplomatic problems for Nigeria.”