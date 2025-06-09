‘I’m Not Part Of His Coalition’ – Atiku’s Close Ally, Sowunmi Declares After Meeting With Tinubu

Former Governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi, has dismissed insinuations that he is part of the coalition against President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi, a close ally of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, made this known a day after he met with Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Monday, Sowunmi, who is a longstanding member of the PDP, expressed doubt about Atiku’s 2027 ambition.

Sowunmi stated that he is unaware if Atiku will be contesting for president in 2027, but has been spearheading the opposition coalition to unseat Tinubu, and he is not part of the current political engagement.

Asked if his recent meeting with Tinubu amounts to a betrayal of Atiku, Sowunmi said, “Is he running for president now? He is running a coalition that everybody knows I am not part of.”

When asked further if he had told Atiku before meeting Tinubu, Sowunmi said he is at liberty to make decisions for himself.

He said, “Why would you even in your wildest dream think that I don’t have my individuality because of what? Do you know how long I’ve been in the party? Since the time get go I’ve never left. I won’t say the same about them. I don’t see why you make this about them.”