Illegal Mining: NSCDC Boss Orders Immediate Withdrawal Of Petition Against Police From Senate

The leadership of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has conveyed its dissatisfaction regarding the petition purportedly submitted by the Commander of the Mining Marshal, ACC Attah John Onoja, to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

This petition pertains to an alleged assault and shooting of its mining marshals by certain police officers, as well as the claimed hindrance of its attempts to prosecute illegal miners apprehended in Nasarawa State.

Naija News reported earlier that the Mining Marshal’s commander, ACC Attah John Onoja, had lodged a complaint against the Nigeria Police Force with the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions concerning illegal mining activities involving the police.

Nevertheless, the National Public Relations Officer at the NSCDC National Headquarters in Abuja, CSC Afolabi Babawale, stated that the Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, was dissatisfied with this situation.

He emphasised that the Mining Marshal’s commander acted beyond his authority by submitting the petition without the management’s consent.

The statement further clarified that the corps’ management disassociates itself from the petition, and the officer has been instructed to promptly retract the petition to facilitate a smooth and amicable resolution of the issues raised.

This action is in line with the spirit of the strong inter-agency relationship between the Nigeria Police and the corps, as well as the cooperative working relationship between the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the CG.

As stated, the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has provided significant support to the operations of the corps by promoting close collaboration between the police, the corps, and other services to strengthen national security and achieve the objectives of Mr. President’s Renewed Hope agenda.

Furthermore, it was noted that while management is actively contemplating suitable actions concerning the officer, the Commandant General reaffirmed his commitment to ongoing effective collaboration and synergy with the Nigeria Police, demonstrating a steadfast resolve to eradicate crime and criminal activities, thereby enhancing the safety and security of Nigeria.

“I have spoken to the IGP on the matter and sincerely apologise for the embarrassment that the petition might have caused,” NSCDC Commandant General Audi stated.