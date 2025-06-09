If We Sack Wike From PDP We Will Suffer – Party Insider

Sources within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have claimed that the party is demoralised and confused about how to resolve its lingering crisis.

A source told Daily Sun that the party feels impotent in taking any action against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, due to fears of retaliation.

The source claimed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) do not want opposition in the country to function.

“If we sack Wike from the PDP, we are the ones who will suffer. Are you not seeing what the minister is doing to us? He will go and seal our office and revoke our certificate of occupancy because of ₦7 million. It is these kinds of things that are demoralising us. It is very clear that the All Progressives Congress does not want the opposition parties to function, so this is just part of the plan to snuff the life out of us. See what is happening in the Labour Party where they have three factions. Also, see what is happening in the New Nigeria Peoples Party. Can’t you see that it is following the same pattern?” one party insider lamented.

“People keep asking why we have not sacked Wike? Is it easy to sack him while he is the minister of the FCT? If we sack him, we won’t even be able to hold any meeting in Abuja. If we go to Legacy House, he will send people to send us out of there,” an insider added.

However, despite the challenges, the aforementioned publication has learnt that PDP officials are optimistic that the crisis will be resolved through their planned national convention scheduled for August in Kano. The party plans to hold a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on June 30, following their previous open meeting at Legacy House. Party officials describe the August convention date as “sacrosanct” and believe fresh leadership elections will automatically resolve the ongoing internal conflicts.

“The only way forward is to have our convention in August. Once we elect our leaders, then he is gone. That is what we are planning, and it will work,” a source said