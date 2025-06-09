If I Wasn’t Doing Music, I Would Be A Motivational Speaker – Bella Schmurda

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Bella Shmurda has stated that if he weren’t a musician, he would have been a preacher or motivational speaker.

Speaking during a recent episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence podcast hosted by Joey Akan, the ‘Triumphant’ crooner said he is convinced that preaching is his purpose.

He stated that he has tried to implement this into his songs.

He said, “Everybody has spirituality, you just have to discover it. I feel like if I wasn’t an artist, I might be a preacher or motivational speaker. I feel like that is my purpose, and I’ve been trying to implement it in every of my music.

“If I wasn’t doing music, I would have been a motivational speaker. I easily cheer people up. I easily get to people’s deep part. And I feel like that’s my purpose.

“That’s why I am here. And I should also reflect in my music. You can’t take that away from my music.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian award-winning singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has praised veteran Afrobeat singer D’banj for his contributions to the genre’s global recognition, especially in the United Kingdom (UK).

Naija News recalls that D’banj’s 2012 hit song ‘Oliver Twist’ was the first Nigerian song to enter the top 10 on the UK official chart, thereby paving the way for other Afrobeats songs on the chart.

Featuring D’banj during his sold-out concert at London’s 02 Arena on Sunday, June 8, 2025, Rema said that D’banj and ace music executive, Don Jazzy, opened the doors for Afrobeats artists in the UK.

Rema admitted that the new generation of Nigerian singers would not have done it alone.

According to him, without D’banj’s crossover success and existence in the UK, he would not have succeeded as an Afrobeats artist in the country.

He said, “First of all, I want to appreciate you for opening the doors. We [the new generational artists] do not do it alone.

“You were one of the first ones to bring Afrobeats to the UK. You and Don Jazzy held it down. Y’all open that door.

“I appreciate you for life. I love you from the bottom of my heart. If you never existed, I would have never existed.”