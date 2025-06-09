‘I Had To Ask Questions Three Times Before I Understood’ – Patience Jonathan Opens Up On Struggle To Earn Ph.D

Former First Lady of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan, has said that the three-year pursuit of her Ph.D. felt like forty years, yet it was one of the most fulfilling experiences of her life.

Naija News reports that Patience, during a testimony and thanksgiving service at Streams of Joy International in Abuja, said the process of obtaining the doctorate degree was filled with moments of doubt, physical stress, and emotional struggle.

She also emphasised that age should never be a barrier to education, expressing hope that her achievement would inspire both the young and the old to chase knowledge with courage and humility.

Patience said she was not ashamed, despite asking questions multiple times and sitting in lecture halls with students who were young enough to be her children.

She said, “When I went to pick up the Ph.D form, I asked myself, ‘What am I going to do with this now that I have finished as first lady?’ But God told me, If these young children can make it, why can’t you? So, I tried. Honestly, those three years felt like forty.

“I wasn’t ashamed, though. When the teacher was teaching, I raised my hand and asked questions. The younger ones understood things quickly, but me, Mama, I had to ask three times before I understood one. I kept going. I wasn’t afraid to learn.

“There is no age limit in education. You are 100 years old, you can make it. You are 10 years old, you can make it. Just sit like me. Be determined, and you will succeed.”

The former first lady further called for national unity and collective responsibility in nation-building, urging religious leaders to pray fervently for Nigeria and for citizens to rise above division and work together for the country’s progress.

She added, “This is Nigeria. Nigeria belongs to all of us. And we will work together to make Nigeria great. One person alone cannot do it. It’s all of us, joining hands, that will make this country succeed.”

“I thank God for His doings in my life and my family. That thing that seemed impossible, God made it possible. Last week was my graduation. I give God the glory. If I, Patience, can make it, then you, especially the younger ones, can do even better.”