I Did Not Do Well As Governor Because I Did Not Pay Media People To Advertise Me – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has accused some individuals of attacking him because of his refusal to give out money that belongs to the public.

He stated this in an interview with Arise Television’s Morning Show anchor, Rufai Oseni, which was aired on Monday.

The former Anambra State governor said the reason some critics are of the opinion he did not do well as a governor is because he was not in the media to advertise himself.

Obi further claimed that the only place he has a house in his name is in Anambra State.

He said: “Go and ask all the donor agencies who was the first to pay his counterpart funding. Ask everybody.

“The only reason I didn’t do well – I wasn’t in the media. I wasn’t going about paying media people advertising myself and everything. Maybe it’s because I have a little bit of concern about giving people money because it was public money, that’s all.

“Otherwise, maybe, if I was advertising myself, nobody will be… But to show you what it is, come and live in Anambra today.

“The only place I have a house in my name, owned by me, is in Anambra State. I’m inviting you any day in Anambra State. Let’s walk the streets and people will tell you who is this man.”