Hardship: ‘People Surrounding Tinubu Are Deceiving Him, Damaging His Image’ – Ndume

The Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is being deceived by those surrounding him, and he is aware of the country’s dire situation.

Naija News reports that Ndume stated this on Sunday, June 8, 2025, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics Today.

The lawmaker said even though the President had acknowledged that things were challenging, not much was being done to help the people.

According to Ndume, many people are unhappy with the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, and those surrounding Tinubu are doing more harm than good to him.

Ndume added that Tinubu drives in cars with tinted windows that prevent him from seeing what is happening in the country.

He said, “The president also is not pretending. He acknowledges there is hardship. He acknowledges that things are very difficult. Even recently he appealed that people should be patient with him.

“But the question is, for how long will we continue to be patient. Things are very difficult and so many things have not been done the way the people are expecting.

“To be honest with you, if you go back to the electorates today, halfway, they’re not happy. I see people lying, telling the President what he wants to hear or maybe some of them, he doesn’t even want to hear them.

“My position on the people surrounding the President is that they are deceiving him, damaging his image and doing more harm than good because the President cannot go out on the streets like myself and know how the people feel.

“Even outside the Villa they’d drive him in a tinted glass that he does not even see what’s going on.

“It is people like us that represent the public that you’ll listen to and you also get your intelligence from the people on ground. Things are bad, very bad in the country.”